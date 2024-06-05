Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

André Rieu just announced a tour date at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on April 5, 2025

André Rieu is coming back to the UK and Ireland in 2025! The King of Waltz will be returning with his 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra and many international soloists to dazzle the audience with a spectacular and memorable concert celebrating 200 years of Johann Strauss.

Catch André Rieu in action as he performs in April and May 2025 in eight cities, including Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, London and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 40 million albums sold, more than 500 platinum awards, nearly 10 million Facebook followers, billions of views on YouTube and more than half a million spectators worldwide annually, the charismatic Dutch violinist is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished live acts in the world. Thus, the previous tour across the UK and Ireland attracted over 100.000 spectators and was a roaring success.

"It's always a special experience for me to perform in the UK and Ireland. I love the energy and enthusiasm of the fans there and I'm really looking forward to the upcoming tour. It will be one to remember," enthuses André Rieu.

In 2025, the audience can once again look forward to a vibrant and cheerful programme: The repertoire ranges from the most beautiful and popular songs from opera, musicals, operettas, film scores to the most romantic ballads and of course the most gorgeous and celebrated waltzes.

André Rieu's concerts are not only known for the captivating music, but also for his humorous showmanship, elaborate costumes, opulent stage decorations and marvellous lighting effects, which enchant people of all ages and backgrounds. Each concert is an unrivalled spectacle that you simply have to experience to understand the sheer fascination and power of his music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the UK and Ireland, his busy tour schedule will take him all over Europe in 2025.

His latest release "Love is all Around", a LIVE recording of his spectacular open-air concerts from 2023 at the historic Vrijthof in Maastricht, was unveiled on 14 April. Among the highlights of this DVD is the emotional performance by the exceptional Emma Kok, then aged 15, who moved the audience to tears with the French ESC song "Voilà" which became an instant viral hit on the internet.

Experience the magic of André Rieu at a festive and memorable evening and come see why André Rieu is one of the most popular live acts in the world!

When will André Rieu be next in Glasgow?

André Rieu will return to Glasgow on April 5, 2025 for a concert on his latest tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where will André Rieu play in Glasgow?

André Rieu will play a concert at the OVO Hydro when he returns to Glasgow in 2025

When can I get tickets to André Rieu in Glasgow?

Tickets go on pre-sale for André Rieu go on sale this Friday, June 7 at 12pm (noon). You can buy tickets via the André Rieu website by clicking here.

When will doors open for André Rieu at the OVO Hydro in 2025?

Doors are at expected to open at 6pm, but check the OVO Hydro 3 days before the show for exact showtimes.

What will André Rieu play in Glasgow in 2025?