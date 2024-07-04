1 . LCD Soundsystem

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem once said: "‘Why is it my favourite venue? Because the crowd is really committed, one way or the other. I’ve seen that crowd not like people before and they aren’t like, “Ah I dunno, I think I might just go home.” They’re like, “F*** off!” The level of willingness to go for it means you play for them and they’re your friend or your enemy, there’s no grey area. And Glasgow crowds have been really generous to us, really going for it and giving us as much energy as they can, and we play better then." | Kaitlin Wraight