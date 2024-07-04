Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom is one of the most recognisable music venues in the world which has welcomed many famous bands and musicians over the years.
Although the original building was largely destroyed by fire in 1958, the ballroom reopened again on Christmas Eve 1960 with bands such as The Rolling Stones and The Kinks performing at the venue during the early years.
The venue came back to life again in 1983 after Simple Minds recorded the video for their hit single Waterfront at the disused ballroom which signalled the beginning of a new chapter in the Barrowland story.
Time Out even named the music venue as the best in the UK last year after they did a poll of British artists in which Barrowland beat the O2 Brixton Academy, The Palladium and O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
1. LCD Soundsystem
James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem once said: "‘Why is it my favourite venue? Because the crowd is really committed, one way or the other. I’ve seen that crowd not like people before and they aren’t like, “Ah I dunno, I think I might just go home.” They’re like, “F*** off!” The level of willingness to go for it means you play for them and they’re your friend or your enemy, there’s no grey area. And Glasgow crowds have been really generous to us, really going for it and giving us as much energy as they can, and we play better then." | Kaitlin Wraight
2. Sharleen Spiteri
Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri said: “If you get the Barrowlands going, you will never forget it for the rest of your life.” | Getty Images
3. The Charlatans
In an exclusive interview with GlasgowWorld, Tim Burgess of The Charlatans said: "Barrowlands is a very special place, from the sign to the floorboards. I mean just think about the history of the place. I think it is a mecca for music, isn't it? It's a shrine, it's just had everybody there. It's like recording at Rockfield Studios, when you walk into the place you just think, “if these walls could talk”, and it's the same with the ballroom."Photo: Cuffe and Taylor
4. Gerry Cinnamon
Castlemilk star Gerry Cinnamon shared his love for the venue saying: "Beautiful mayhem doesn't even get anywhere near it. Never seen or felt that level of intensity from anything ever."Photo: Anthony Mooney
