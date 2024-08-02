Bellshill is a town found in North Lanarkshire ten miles southeast of Glasgow city centre which has made its mark on the Scottish music scene and beyond.
The North Lanarkshire town has produced many well known bands with one inspiring the likes of Nirvana, Oasis and Foo Fighters. John Peel celebrated the towns music which was dubbed the Bellshill Sound in the Channel 4 series Sounds of the Suburbs.
Here are the bands and musicians who were born and raised in Bellshill.
1. Teenage Fanclub
Teenage Fanclub were formed in Bellshill with the band emerging from Glasgow's C86 scene in 1989. The bands founding members were Norman Blake, Raymond McGinley, and Gerard Love who all shared songwriting duties - while the role of drummer has cycled through different artists throughout the bands three decade long history. | Getty Images
2. BMX Bandits
Bellshill band BMX Bandits were formed in 1986 by songwriter and lead vocalist Duglas T. Stewart from the remnants of The Pretty Flowers. The band were a favourite of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain who once said: "If I could be in any other band, it would be BMX Bandits". | BMX Bandits
3. The Soup Dragons
The Soup Dragons formed in Bellshill in 1985 with the band being best known for covering the Rolling Stones song "I'm Free". The band got their name from a character in the 1970s children's television series Clangers. | Contributed
4. Sheena Easton
Scottish singer and actress Sheena Easton was born at Bellshill Maternity Hospital in April 1959 as the youngest of six children to Annie and Alex Orr. Easton became one of the most successful British female recording artists of the 1980s. | Getty Images
