Coatbridge back in time: 12 pictures showing life in Coatbridge over 100 years ago
Old pictures of Coatbridge show what life was like over 100 years ago
Coatbridge has an incredible history and heritage that any local can be proud to claim - today we wanted to look at Coatbridge when it was at its industrial peak.
While Coatbridge made a name for itself during the industrial revolution, there is evidence that the area was settled before even the Romans, as far back as as the Mesolithic Age 3,000 years ago - when a circle of bronze age coffins were found in Drumpellier estate in 1852.
Coatbridge owes its name to a bridge that carried the old Edinburgh-Glasgow road over the Gartsherrie Burn, at what is now Coatbridge Cross. This first appears on a survey in 1755 as Cottbrig, one of a number of places on the wider Coats estate. The name Coats most likely comes from the Scots word cot(t), meaning “cottage”, although an alternative theory links it to the name of the Colt family, who owned land here as early as the 13th century.
In the last years of the 18th century, the area developed from a loose collection of hamlets into the town of Coatbridge. The town’s development and growth have been intimately connected with the technological advances of the Industrial Revolution.
Coatbridge was a major Scottish hub for iron works and coal mining in the 19th century, and in this era it was described as ‘the industrial heartland of Scotland’ and the ‘Iron Burgh’.
All these images were supplied via CultureNL - to find more pictures and stories about your local history, heritage, and more, visit the CultureNL collections.
Take a look at these 12 pictures to see Coatbridge at its industrial peak.