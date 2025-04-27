Callum Beattie leads Oasis sing-along in Glasgow West End pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as singer-songwriter Callum Beattie joins Falkirk football players to belt out an Oasis anthem in a Glasgow pub.

Callum Beattie livened up lunchtime at a Glasgow West End pub when he led a rendition of the Oasis hit from 2002, Stop Crying Your Heart out. The Musselburgh singer’s musical journey began in the local pub scene before, propelled by support from Scottish fans, he sold out venues including the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow. Beattie is set to play the biggest gig of his life at The Hyrdo in November.

Callum Beattie’s pub version of the Oasis song came about after meeting up with Falkirk football players at The Drake pub on Lynedoch Street, beside the Park Circus area of Kelvingrove. Earlier this year, The Drake was added to Glasgow hospitality group, Merchant Pubs & Bars, joining a roster of venues including Blackfriars in the Merchant City, The Duke’s Umbrella near Central Station and Barras Art and Design, the East End music and food venue. A new champagne and wine bar, Cuvee, has opened above The Drake, next door to cocktail bar Rascal.

Last month, former Celtic manager Neil Lennon was spotted alongside former Celtic player David Elliot, sports broadcasters Chick Young and Tam Cowan and former Rangers player Gordon Smith at The Drake.

Callum Beattie's debut single, "We Are Stars," released in 2017, marked the beginning of his musical career. His debut album, People Like Us, released in May 2020, reached number one on the Scottish Albums Chart. In February 2023, Beattie released his second album, Vandals, which debuted at number one on both the Scottish Albums Chart and the UK iTunes chart, surpassing releases by international artists like Gorillaz and Pink . The album's lead single, "Heart Stops Beating," remained on the Bauer Radio playlist for two years, reflecting its widespread popularity.