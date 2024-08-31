Everything you need to know about Riverside Festival & Electric Frog this weekend
With just a few days to go until the biggest electronic music party arrives at Glasgow’s Riverside Museum on Saturday, 31st August, the event organisers share everything you need to know before the end of summer celebrations begin.
LINE UP
Giving music lovers the chance to experience some Clydeside open air dancing with seven hours of tunes and an all-star lineup, Riverside Festival & Electric Frog’s one day, single stage event will host some of the biggest names in electronic music.
Having first taken the Australian scene by storm, Skin On Skin has quickly become a fan favourite around the world thanks to his unique and forward-thinking blend of techno, classic house and alternative hip hop. This headline set will be his only Scottish show this year – and one fans won’t want to miss!
Co-headliner KETTAMA will also wow the crowds with his unmistakable sound, characterised by pulsating grooves, rupturing drum patterns and gruelling bass. Having quickly risen to notoriety within the electronic music scene, amassing a huge following at home and abroad as a pioneer of ‘Sledgehammer House’, the groundbreaking artist brings hard-hitting bass and devious drums infused into a euphoric energy-filled soundscape.
Also joining the impressive lineup is one of Scotland's biggest selectors, La La, who has been lighting up the international circuit since leaving Glasgow for London in 2019. With an infectious energy, this homecoming show will get everyone up and dancing.
Another breakthrough Glasgow DJ and producer, Hayley Zalassi adds undeniable presence and magnetic energy to day’s festivities, while supremely talented DJ and visual artist, Dija, a regular on the city's vibrant underground club scene, completes the unmissable line up.
SET TIMES
Skin on Skin – 9pm to 11pm
KETTAMA – 7.30pm to 9pm
La La – 6pm to 7.30pm
Hayley Zalassi – 5pm to 6pm
Dija – 4pm to 5pm
TIMINGS, CURFEW & ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Doors open at 4pm – make sure to arrive early and prepared as it’s expected to be busy ahead of curfew at 6pm.
Ensure you have acceptable forms of ID and treat members of staff with if they request proof of age. Acceptable forms of ID include: passport, driving licence, any PASS cards with DOB, photo and PASS Hologram.
All event attendees will be subject to a search before being permitted entry. Please don’t bring a bag unless it is absolutely essential – bags larger than 30cm x 42cm (the size of a sheet of A3 paper) will NOT be permitted. Those who need to bring bags will be separated into bag search lanes, and may be delayed as a result. No storage lockers will be available.
NO glass bottles and glass containers (including perfumes) are permitted in the event (100ml perfume or smaller samples only allowed). All glass will be confiscated & will not be returned.
NO food or alcohol can be brought onto the site.
NO football colours.
WHAT TO BRING
The weather is currently forecast to be 20 degrees and sunny, so don’t forget to bring sun cream and a hat!
Flat packed water bottles are permitted and free water will be available at the bar and at designated water points throughout the venue.
FOOD & DRINK
Street food pioneers Big Feed will be on site once again to provide delicious food to fuel the dancing, with slow-cooked meats from Stag Bites The Hog, traditional artisan pizzas from BASE, sweet treats by Chulo’s Stuffed Cookies, and savoury delights from Streat Scullery. There’s vegetarian and vegan options available, too!
As well as all your favourite pints and pours, Panther Milk will be serving up oat milk cocktails and shots.
SAFETY & RESPECT
Please look after yourself and your fellow ravers. If you notice something isn’t right, notify a member of staff or seek help from our friendly medical and welfare team, who will be available at any time if you or a friend feels unwell.
We encourage an inclusive, fun and safe environment, where tolerance and freedom of expression are of paramount importance. We will not tolerate abuse of any kind, whether towards music lovers, members of staff or performers. We operate a zero tolerance policy towards racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism and all forms of discrimination. Love is love.
LOCATION, TRAVEL & TRANSPORT
The event takes place at the Riverside Museum, 100 Pointhouse Road, Glasgow, G3 8RS. The festival is a 10 minute walk from Partick train station and subway in Glasgow’s West End. If you are travelling into Glasgow, both Glasgow Central and Queen Street have connecting trains to Partick.
Scotrail is currently operating on a reduced timetable, so please check timetables for journeys to and from the event in advance. The last subway leaves from Govan at 11.16pm and from St Enoch at 11.30pm.
Limited tickets are still available here. Don’t purchase from a third party or anyone commenting on social posts/selling online.
