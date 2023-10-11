Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr set to appear in Glasgow for Q&A

Johnny Marr will be appearing at St Luke’s in Glasgow’s East End in November

To mark the release of his new Best Of compliation Spirit Power, Johnny Marr will be taking part in a special Q&A in Glasgow on Wednesday, November 8.

Glasgow will be the final stop on his series of dates across the UK with him kicking it all off in London before heading to Kingston, Leeds and Edinburgh.

Johnny Marr on stage at the Roadmender, Northampton, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

He last performed live in the city last year as the support act for Blondie at the OVO Hydro with his most recent solo show being almost five years ago in Glasgow at the world famous Barrowland Ballroom which is a special venue to him having appeared there three times with The Smiths during the eighties.

Event organisers Assai Records took to social media to share their excitment saying: “A BIG ONE. We’ve only gone and got the legend that is Johnny Marr to do a Q&A at Saint Luke’s on November 8th!”