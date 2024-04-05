Gene Gallagher set to support Liam Gallagher in Glasgow on Definitely Maybe tour

Gene Gallagher’s band Villanelle is set to open up each night in Glasgow during Liam Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe tour.

The former Oasis frontman is heading out on the road to celebrate 30 years since the release of Oasis’ debut album. He has sold out two nights at the OVO Hydro in June.

The tour will mark 30 years since Oasis released their debut album in August 1994 with Gallagher promising that he will play some Oasis B-sides on this tour as well as the album in full.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Dundee rockers The View have already been confirmed to support Liam Gallagher with him also revealing on social media that Villanelle would feature at each gig saying: “There good I’m gonna put them on 1st for Definitely Maybe.”

Liam Gallagher last appeared in Glasgow in early March alongside former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire at the Barrowland Ballroom with him also set to headline TRNSMT festival in July.