The Killers will be performing at the OVO Hydro on their Rebel Diamonds tour

The Killers are getting set to perform three nights in Glasgow on their Rebel Diamonds tour which celebrates 20 years of hits in a series of arena shows.

The Las Vegas band made their last appearance in the city back in July 2018. Some fans were treated to two sets in the one day, as after they finished their thrilling headline TRNSMT set, they headed to King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut for an intimate gig.

When are The Killers playing in Glasgow?

The Killers are to perform in Glasgow on Tuesday 25 June, Wednesday 26 June and Thursday 27 June 2024 at the OVO Hydro.

What time does doors open for The Killers in Glasgow?

Doors will open at 6.30pm on all three nights of The Killers in Glasgow.

Who are The Killers support act in Glasgow on their Rebel Diamonds tour?

The Killers will be supported by Glasgow rockers Travis on all three nights at the OVO Hydro.

What time will the concert begin?

With doors opening at 6.30pm on both nights, the event timings are yet to be released.

What is The Killers setlist going to look like in Glasgow?

The Killers recent setlist at the 3Arena in Dublin featured:

Mr Brightside

Spaceman

Shot at the Night

Run for Cover

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Quiet Town

Somebody Told Me

Human

Boy

Here With Me

Miss Atomic Bomb

A Dustland Fairytale

Runaways

Read My Mind

Smile Like You Mean It

My Own Soul’s Warning

When You Were Young

Lightning Fields

All These Things That I’ve Done

Battle Born

Are there still tickets available to see The Killers in Glasgow?