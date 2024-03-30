Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s always a special night when Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill come home as the pair just seem to get even better on-stage. I’ve been going to see Simple Minds since I was 13 with my Dad which has made them much more than just a band to me. Whenever they are in town, we always make sure to go and they never disappoint. Previous support bands in Glasgow when I’ve went to see them have included Ultravox and The Stranglers meaning you are always in for a treat before the band take to the stage with Glasgow’s very own Del Amitri providing the tunes before the Minds.

Jim Kerr, lead singer of Scottish rock band Simple Minds,

Glaswegians had made sure to get in early to see Justin Currie and co who played a terrific ten song set which included hits such as “Always the Last to Know”, “Kiss This Thing Goodbye” and “Nothing Ever Happens” with the latter receiving an exceptional ovation from the Hydro crowd. In terms of opening tunes at gigs, it’s pretty tough to beat “Waterfront” and as Ged Grimes started to play that famous bass line the crowd erupted with the song sounding as good as it ever along with Burchill's tremendous sound.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Kerr promised that the band would play the 'hits' which they certainly did, but first up was tracks off the albums Sons and Fascinations/Sister Feelings Call and Empires and Dance for those who have been on a journey with Simple Minds since the early days.

After they played "Solstice Kiss' which featured on the bands most recent album Direction of the Heart, they certainly did not disappoint with a string of hits such as "Glittering Prize", "Promised You a Miracle" and "New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)". One of the most powerful parts of the night came during their performance of "Belfast Child" as the lights came down in the Hydro to hear the beauty which still exists in Jim Kerr's voice.

Before the band then went off stage, they just had to play "Don't You (Forget About Me)" which seem to go on forever as the Glasgow audience weren't for stopping with the "La La La's" so much so that Kerr even said "For f*** sake" as they just kept going.

Kerr has previously said earlier in the gig that he was knackered after four songs, so I'm unsure how he must of felt before returning for the encore which opened with a powerful performance from Sarah Brown who sung "Book of Brilliant Things".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gig closed with "See The Lights", "Alive and Kicking" and "Sanctify Yourself" as the band headed off stage to David Bowie's "The Jean Genie" which is of course where the band get their name from.