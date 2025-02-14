Gigs in Glasgow: Pulp announce UK and Ireland arena tour this summer beginning in Glasgow
Pulp have announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for this summer which includes a huge show in Glasgow.
The band will kick off their run of shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 7 June, before playing dates that include two nights, back-to-back at The O2 in London and culminate with a show at Manchester’s Co-op Live.
The full dates are as follows:
June 7th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
June 10th – Dublin, 3Arena
June 13th - London, The O2
June 14th – London, The O2
June 19th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
June 21st – Manchester, Co-op Live
Tickets for the tour go on general sale next Friday (21 February) at 9.30am, however, fans signed up to Pulp’s mailing list by midnight on Monday (17 February) will be invited to take part in the band’s pre-sale which will begin the next day (Tuesday, 18 February) at 9.30am.
