Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:05 BST

The band will return to Glasgow for the first time in two years since performing at TRNSMT

Pulp have announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for this summer which includes a huge show in Glasgow.

The band will kick off their run of shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 7 June, before playing dates that include two nights, back-to-back at The O2 in London and culminate with a show at Manchester’s Co-op Live.

The full dates are as follows:

June 7th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

June 10th – Dublin, 3Arena

June 13th - London, The O2

June 14th – London, The O2

June 19th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

June 21st – Manchester, Co-op Live

Tickets for the tour go on general sale next Friday (21 February) at 9.30am, however, fans signed up to Pulp’s mailing list by midnight on Monday (17 February) will be invited to take part in the band’s pre-sale which will begin the next day (Tuesday, 18 February) at 9.30am.

