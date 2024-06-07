Gigs in Glasgow: Travis announce 12 date UK headline tour and reveal new single

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travis have revealed their new single ‘Bus’ which is the third offering from their upcoming 10th studio album L.A Times as well as a headline UK tour.

Alongside the new music, the band have also announced the Raze The Bar Tour;, playing 12 dates across England and Scotland this December. The single follows new song ‘Raze The Bar,’ which saw Travis joined by friends Chris Martin and Brandon Flowers, who provided additional vocals.

New single ‘Bus’ debuted on Radio 2 last night (6 June), and takes frontman Fran Healy back to his formative years in Glasgow. Its gently winding acoustic guitar, evocative strings and delicate vocals have become synonymous with Travis in the years of unimaginable success since.

Now, instead of waiting for buses, frontman Fran Healy waits for songs to find him. Speaking about ‘Bus’, Fran says: “I was on holiday, staring out the window, watching all the boats bobbing on the sea. I was trying to write a song and nothing was coming. It reminded me of all the years I spent waiting on buses.

“You never think it’s going to come, but if you wait long enough it usually turns up. Looking out at the sea at all the little sailing boats, I imagined all the bands and artists sitting in them waiting on that freak gust of wind to blow them to fame and fortune.

We caught a huge one in ’99 so I can testify to the random nature of it. In the middle of all these thoughts came a cool little melody and the song was written a few minutes later.”

The track comes accompanied by a video, shot in Scotland, directed by Fran and featuring a fleeting guest appearance from friend of the band Adam Buxton. It sees the band waiting seemingly forever at a highlands bus stop whilst Fran dreams of escape.

Travis L.A. Times

Travis will kick off their Raze The Bar Tour at Leeds O2 Academy on 5 December, with performances in Manchester, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, London and more to follow, before returning to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 21 December for a massive homecoming moment for one of the city’s best loved local bands. They’ll be supported by Hamish Hawk across all the UK dates.

The headline tour will follow a huge summer live season for Travis, after they perform with The Killers across their 16 date UK arena tour through June and July, and return to Europe for their first headline tour across the continent since 2016 in August through to September. It’s also announced today that they will head to North America in January 2025 for 22 dates across the US and Canada.