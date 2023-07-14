Register
Sounds of the City : 15 songs about rain by Scottish bands and artists including 10 from Glasgow

From The Blue Nile to Simple Minds - 15 songs about rain by Scottish artists and bands

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST

Whenever people think of Scotland or Glasgow, one thing that they always associate with it is the rain which has certainly been true in recent weeks.

Due to Glasgow’s northern location and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the city is characterised by rainfall and is said to be the third rainiest city in Europe. There are still plenty of things to be getting up to in Glasgow while it’s raining as we have adapted to the weather over the years.

Scottish artists have taken plenty of inspiration from the damp climate and paid their homage to the rain with some perfectly crafted songs.

The Blue Nile are one of the finest bands that Glasgow has produced. ‘Tinseltown in the Rain’ was featured on their debut 1984 album A Walk Across the Rooftops and perfectly encapsulates the city.

1. Tinseltown in the Rain

‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me’ was released as the third single from Travis’ ‘The Man Who album which was released in 1999. Scotland supporters are a big fan of the song with the whole of Hampden Park joining in with a rendition during the 2-0 victory over Georgia in June when it absolutely poured down.

2. Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

The title track ‘Raintown’ from Deacon Blue’s debut album is also another tune which perfectly captures Glasgow on a rainy day. Lead singer Ricky Ross got the idea for the song during his walk to St Columba’s secondary school when he was a teacher there.

3. Raintown

If it wasnae for your wellies, where would you be? Words uttered by Billy Connolly almost 50 years ago that still ring true in Glasgow today.

4. The Welly Boot Song

