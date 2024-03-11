Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Biffy Clyro have announced that they are to play their first three albums in full with special shows in Glasgow and London.

The shows are titled 'A Celebration of Beginnings' as the band get set to play three nights in a row at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom between 24-26 October 2024. Taking to social media, the Scottish band posted a picture of a handwritten note on a piece of slate which detailed that they would be playing Blackened Sky, Vertigo of Bliss and Infinity Land.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

At each of the shows in October, Biffy Clyro will play one of the albums in full as well as a mix of fans favourites and greatest hits which is sure to make for memorable nights in Glasgow's East End.

It will be the first time that the band will have performed in the city in almost two years with their last Glasgow gig coming back in November 2022 at the OVO Hydro.