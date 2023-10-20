BETH will be hosting Off Record, Frankie Elyse and RISI at the roof top venue.

Glasgow-based DJ and producer BETH is celebrating the release of her latest single Feel the Groove with a party at Raddison Red’s Sky Bar on Sunday 20 October. The event is set to be hosted by Armada Music and will feature a lineup of local artists including Off Record, Frankie Elyse and RISI.

“I’ve got a lineup of Off Record, Frankie Elyse and Risi, and I’ve got myself playing so it’ll be good. I’ve got merch goodie bags to hand out. It’s kind of a hype party for it, just to bring out the track on good stead.

“I started with the sample originally and it was a Cartouche, that was the artist who I sampled. So we started with that and then they’ve got a really good piano in it as well so I kept that in it and then just developed it from there.

“When we sent it to Armada they really loved it and they actually asked the original artist to be on the track so it was a collaboration so it’s BETH vs Cartouche.

“It’s really exciting, it’s took months to come out to be honest and it’s so good it’s finally here.”