Since the city emerged from lockdown, Glasgow has seen a renaissance in live music across nearly all genres - see a random band at King Tut's, Nice N Sleazys or McChuills on any given night and you'll know just how much the quality of the Glaswegian music scene has risen in the last few years.

That's why today we wanted to look at the very best new up and coming artists in Glasgow, the bands that very well could be the next thing, or failing that, your next favourite band.

These are the 22 best new bands and artists in Glasgow to keep an eye on for the year ahead - check them out below.

1 . San Jose You'll be hard pressed to find a band with a better stage presence in Glasgow than San Jose. A 5-piece post-punk band, they're certainly worth keeping an eye on in 2025. | Contributed

2 . Big Girl’s Blouse Big Girls Blouse is one of our favourite alternative bands in the city - if you get the chance to see them supporting or headlining, make sure you get down there. | Big Girl’s Blouse

3 . Milange ‘The best band you’ve never heard of’ - we met the Blantyre bassist of Milange by chance after a night in The Berkeley Suite. We’re glad we did as ever since we’ve been blasting their session with Crowded Flat whenever we get the chance. Give them a listen. | Milange

4 . Soapbox Soapbox are the best band producing punk music in Glasgow in the 2020's. We think they've got big things coming - if you're looking for new innovative sounds, look no further than Soapbox. | Victoria Sykes Photo: Victoria Sykes