Register
BREAKING
Glasgow Airport: Manhunt delays as terror suspect escapes prison
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

In Pictures: 8 of the most listened to Glasgow bands on Spotify

Add the most listened to Glasgow bands on Spotify to your playlist.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 22:42 BST

Glasgow has always had a vibrant music scene and produced a number of brilliant bands over the years.

The city has a number of well-know venues scattered throughout with many of the bands on the list having played the likes of The Barrowlands or Glasgow Hydro.

Glaswegian’s will all have their favourite band from the city and although you aren’t able to take a walk across the rooftoops or be young at heart in this list, these are what people are listening to on Spotify.

We take a look at the most listened to Glasgow bands on Spotify to see who have the most listeners each month and see how they line up against each other.

At the top of our list are rockers Simple Minds who have been on the go for over 40 years and have 7,723,801 monthly listeners on Spotify. They released their nineteenth studio album in 2022 called Direction of the Heart.

1. Simple Minds

At the top of our list are rockers Simple Minds who have been on the go for over 40 years and have 7,723,801 monthly listeners on Spotify. They released their nineteenth studio album in 2022 called Direction of the Heart.

Alex Kapranos and co are Glasgow’s second most listened to band on Spotify with 6,818,516 monthly listens. The band will headline Connect Festival near Edinburgh later this year.

2. Franz Ferdinand

Alex Kapranos and co are Glasgow’s second most listened to band on Spotify with 6,818,516 monthly listens. The band will headline Connect Festival near Edinburgh later this year. Photo: Contribtued

Synth-pop group CHVRCHES takes us into our top three with 5,046,680 monthly listeners on Spotify. The Glasgow band will play back-to-back gigs in the city this June in The Barrowlands.

3. CHVRCHES

Synth-pop group CHVRCHES takes us into our top three with 5,046,680 monthly listeners on Spotify. The Glasgow band will play back-to-back gigs in the city this June in The Barrowlands. Photo: Kevin J Thomson

Glasgow rockers The Fratellis have 3,199,772 monthly listeners. Their big hit Chelsea Dagger is still a much-loved tune that will be listened to all across the world. Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon and New Zealand club Wellington Phoenix are just two of the clubs in world football that play the tune after they score a goal.

4. The Fratellis

Glasgow rockers The Fratellis have 3,199,772 monthly listeners. Their big hit Chelsea Dagger is still a much-loved tune that will be listened to all across the world. Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon and New Zealand club Wellington Phoenix are just two of the clubs in world football that play the tune after they score a goal. Photo: The Fratellis

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowSpotify