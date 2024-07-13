Highlights from around the festival stages for TRNSMT day one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a day of music and sunshine at Glasgow Green as TRNSMT festival got underway.

TRNSMT has returned for 2024 taking over Glasgow Green for a fully sold out event. Friday 12 July marked the kick off and was graced with unexpected sunshine which surely improved the experience for all attendees. As the evening came to a close with Liam Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe show beneath a glorious sunset, it seemed most were wholly satisfied with the list of strong acts that made the lineup. Here are a few of our highlights:

It is more than fair to say that no other band in the UK has made quite as drastic a leap in their musical career over the past year than The Last Dinner Party. Following the release of their debut album Prelude to Ecstasy, being named BBC Radio One’s Sound of 2024, and several viral hits the five-piece female ensemble has become a household name, intriguing listeners with their baroque indie-pop sounds and maximalist lyricism which delves into topics of misogyny and identity.

It was in 2022 the band made their Glasgow debut in the 150-cap venue McChuill’s, while this weekend they played to a bursting audience on Glasgow Green as the penultimate act on King Tut’s stage. In their signature extravagant frocks and a flair of pretension the group gave an enjoyable performance.

Despite the early slot these Irish punk rockers triumphantly ejected their own energy on the crowd as they jumped about on stage, performing boyish tricks with instruments, encouraging fans to let loose. Lead singer Daniel very tastefully sported a kilt showing his enthusiasm at playing Glasgow’s biggest music festival and was charismatic in between songs. This set was nothing but animated, fun and exciting - a great way to kick off the weekend.

This is not the first time the young singer has graced TRNSMT’s main stage, but he has returned to Glasgow Green with a whole new catalogue of music. While his performances have developed instrumentally, shifting in style, he has retained the raw, articulate and perceptive edge in his lyrics that appeals to fans. He attracted a fair crowd at the sellout event, and beneath the blaring sunshine it was a fitting afternoon show.

King Tut’s Stage first headliner of the weekend, and while for those who made it into the performance it will go down as one to remember, many disappointed fans did not get the opportunity as the area was closed off when the crowd reached max capacity. Perhaps it was an underestimation not to have the rapper play the big stage.

Though from London, Example harnessed the cultural roots of the festival and eagerly celebrated the location he was performing by brining out his good friend Greenock actor Martin Compston who has become a national treasure.

The girl group who are icons of nostalgic pop music delivered one of the most anticipated sets of the day, particularly among the older crowds. As they went through their main stage performance a huge audience joyfully echoed the lyrics.