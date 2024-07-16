Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The London rapper explains his history playing in Scotland, his previous career ambitions and developing his music over 20 years.

Festival blues are rife across the city as TRNSMT comes to a close for another year - arguably the most action-packed and eventful weekend in Glasgow’s ,music calendar. The event was not short of notable moments for its sold-out 2024 edition with surprise sets from Travis and Craig David, stand out headline performances and an on-stage appearance from Scotland’s own Martin Compston during London rapper Example’s King Tut’s set.

And it was ahead of this set, which garnered a crowd so full they had to shut off the area, that we spoke to Example on his relationship with Scotland, why he chose a career in the music industry, and on his artistic development over the past 20 years:

“I have played in Scotland nearly 50 times. Since 2006, it’s probably my favourite place in the world to play. Best crowd, most energy, everyone’s mad. I can’t say enough good things about Scotland - its festivals and music scene. I’ve never had a bad gig, when I’ve played to 20 people or 200 or 200,000.

“I first played here supporting Plan B at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in 2006. Professor Green was on the lineup too. I came back here on tour with a band called The Rifles. And then I came and did my own tour shortly after that with Ed Sheeran supporting me. I came back up and supported Faithless, I supported Lily Allen at her arena tour.

“And then I did my own arena tours here. Played T in the Park, headlined Rock Ness. And then I had a bit of a break. This is my third time at TRNSMT. I’ve got a long history with Scotland and just everything has been amazing.

“I wanted to make films and be an actor. I’m glad I didn’t choose acting because I’d find it a bit of a nightmare, you know I find it quite difficult sitting around waiting all day which is what acting is - sitting around waiting all day for the weather to change or the camera crew to be ready, I’m too impatient for that.

“I always loved rapping because I love the construction of rhyming. And I was on stage as a kid doing musical theatre so I was always into the sort of singing, theatrical element of performance.

“I kind of fell into music. I thought I wanted to do film and then I was doing stand up comedy, and then I fell into music. I found a random first opportunity. It’s a very tough industry but it pays the bills and I love being on stage.

“I started off strictly with hip hop because that’s all I knew. I only knew a hip hop producer so I was making hip hop. I was just telling stories over the top. And then with the more producers I’ve met I’ve started experimenting with different genres and tempos. When you’ve been doing it for so long you don’t even have to think about whether you’re going to make it a house song or a techno song or a rap song. It’s just like ‘we’re going to make a song’. I don’t want to think about it anymore.

“Even ten years ago I used to consider whether it would be played on radio or if Capital FM would like it to some stupid s*** like that. Now it’s just what are we feeling today and make it the best song possible. I always think about if I can perform it and if I can perform it we will usually finish it because the key thing is that it has to work in a crowd.”