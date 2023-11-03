Register
John-Paul Mason’s 5 favourite Glasgow albums - including Alex Harvey and Odeon Beatclub

King Tuts booking manager John-Paul Mason sat down with GlasgowWorld to talk about his five favourite Glasgow albums

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:01 GMT

John-Paul Mason recently celebrated his 500th show at legendary Glasgow venue King Tuts and we sat down with him to discuss his five favourite Glasgow albums.

There has been plenty of special nights and memories during his time at the venue like when The Killers headed to Tuts after their headline set at TRNSMT for a special midnight show in July 2018 or when Liam Gallagher showed up at the venue to record a music video for Come Back To Me a year earlier at the place where it all began for Oasis.

He has also watched some young rising stars take to the stage that have reached the top of the industry with the likes of Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Lewis Capaldi all playing Tuts before they began to sell out stadiums.

His choices are an eclectic mix and dates all the way back to a release from The Sensational Alex Harvey Band in 1975. These are John-Paul’s top picks.

JP was introduced to album by a colleague at work and didn’t think the album would be any good before being absolutely blown away by the album. He also revealed that Paolo Nutini and Robert Smith of The Cure are both fans of The Sensational Alex Harvey Band.

1. Tomorrow Belongs to Me

The Midnight Organ Fight was the second album released by Frightened Rabbit with John-Paul having a special relationship with the band over the years.

2. The Midnight Organ Fight

JP vividly remembers listening to Night Owl by Gerry Rafferty for the first time and descibes Rafferty as ‘the (Bob) Dylan of Scotland.”

3. Night Owl

Fourteen Autumns and Fifteen Winters was the debut studio album release from The Twilight Sad who JP has had the pleasure of going out on tour with.

4. Fourteen Autumns and Fifteen Winters

