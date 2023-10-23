Marr will play a string of dates across the UK including a performance at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom

Johnny Marr has announced a UK headline tour for April 2024. Beginning at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on 2nd April, the dates will see Johnny perform at some of the UK’s most iconic venues through Spring 2024 - including Glasgow’s Barrowland onWednesday 3rd April - before closing at Nottingham’s Rock City on 14th April.

Tickets are on general sale from 10am on Friday 27th October; with exclusive presale access from 10am on Wednesday 25th October available to fans who pre-order the album from Johnny’s official store here.

The news arrives amidst a buzz of activity celebrating the first ten years of Johnny Marr’s prolific solo career. Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr, a major new collection curated by Johnny, is set for release on 3rd November via BMG. The album also includes two brand new songs titled ‘Somewhere’ and ‘The Answer’, and a number of unheard demos.

October 17th saw the publication of Marr’s Guitars, a stunning new photography book, via Thames & Hudson. Following his 2016 autobiography, Set The Boy Free, Johnny describes Marr’s Guitars as “the guitar book for people who wouldn’t usually own a guitar book”. The book offers a portal into the symbiotic relationship between Johnny and the guitars that have informed not just the last decade, but the lifetime evolution of his iconic sound.

With personal reflections and insights written by Johnny Marr, foreword written by Hans Zimmer and photographs shot by Pat Graham, each guitar is identified with a crucial moment, a specific song, and each embodies a key aspect of Marr’s lifelong passion for songwriting. The book also features contributions from Noel Gallagher, Bernard Butler and Ed O’Brien.

The shows will follow a busy summer live season packed with festivals, outdoor gigs, and surprise on-stage appearances, most recently including a guest performance with PJ Harvey for a duet of ‘The Desperate Kingdom Of Love’ at Manchester’s Albert Hall, described by the NME as “a pinch-yourself moment”.

September saw Johnny Marr takeover BBC 6 Music as the station’s Artist in Residence, presenting eight new programmes exploring the songs that shaped specific periods of Johnny’s life. Episodes include Influencers, where Marr spotlights the artists who informed his approach to the guitar and songwriting, and North x North West, in which he recalls his time living in Portland, Oregon. The series also sees Johnny take a deep dive into the inspiration behind various The Smiths riffs, demonstrate his deep love of Chic, and share advice for anyone about how to play the guitar.