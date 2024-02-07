Major acts set to perform at Summer Nights on the Southside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been announced that The Waterboys, Mogwai and The Charlatans are to perform at Queen's Park this summer in the big top tent as part of Summer Nights on the Southside.

There is to be three days of great music in the Southside at the end of June which is kicked-off by The Waterboys on Friday June, 28 who will be joined by Admiral Fallow, NATI and Goliath.

The Saturday will see a full day of live music with a brand new festival called 'Big City' which was curated by Mogwai and Regular Music. The event will be headlined by Mogwai and features label mates and peers such as Slowdrive, Nadine Shah, Beak, Michael Rother, Kathryn Joseph, Elisabeth Elektra, Free Love, Goat Girl, Sacred Paws and White Rabbit books.

On the final day, The Charlatans will take to the stage in Queen's Park with their support being Callum Beattie with more special guests set to be announced.

Gigs at Queen's Park have being a great success over the past few years with the likes of Primal Scream and The Proclaimers taking to the stage in recent years.