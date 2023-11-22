A diverse lineup of DJs are set to take stage at the independent venue’s New Year’s Eve bash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SWG3 has announced the first wave of acts set to play this year’s Hogmanay party. The event, which is taking place throughout the venue’s entire complex, will host a selection of acts from across Europe, while a number of local acts are also on the bill, including Aberdeen duo t e s t p r e s s, Glasgow-born Beth, Van Damn and Frankie Elyse.

Ahead of the event, we spoke to Beth on her experience performing in Glasgow’s club scene:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So, I started DJing around eight years ago, then five years doing it with gigs. My first gig was Nico’s in Glasgow and then Sanctuary and then from there I just started getting noticed and started playing in SWG3 and then I got a residency in the Raddison RED Sky Bar.

“I still have to pinch myself sometimes that I’m getting asked to play with these big artists like Patrick Topping, he’s been one of my inspirations for so long and that’s three times I’ve played with him now. And I obviously get a lot of inspiration from all these different acts and they are different sounds as well, so there might be a bit of techno or a bit of disco or a bit of house, so it’s good that I get a variety. But yeah, I love it.