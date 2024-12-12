People are proud to call Glasgow their hometown as some of the city’s best known musicians haven’t been short in expressing their love for Glasgow or sharing the things which make it a special place.
Here are seven musicians with connections to Glasgow speaking about their home city.
1. Jim Kerr
“I never really left Glasgow. No doubt I’ve spent most of my grown-up life away from the city but I’ve always had somewhere to lay my head.” | Getty Images
2. Clare Grogan
“I have travelled the world and although I’m biased, I think Glasgow has an amazing amount to offer. The buildings are spectacular, the arts, music and culture scene is incredibly diverse and inclusive. And the curries are the best.” Photo: Brian Anderson/Shutterstock
3. Alex Kapranos
“Glasgow has so much going for it. If I have friends over from a foreign country, like USA or France, I will always take them on a tour to show the place off, go for a pint, take them for something good to eat and then a trip to the transport museum so they can have a look at my old Lambretta scooter." | AFP via Getty Images
4. Fran Healy
“I left Glasgow in 1996. I miss the humour, chit-chat and potato scones. Our ability to laugh at ourselves hasn’t yet reached America.” | TRNSMT
