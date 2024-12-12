Musicians of Glasgow: 7 Glasgow musicians speaking about their love for their hometown

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 10:20 BST

These are some of Glasgow’s best known musicians speaking about their love for the city

People are proud to call Glasgow their hometown as some of the city’s best known musicians haven’t been short in expressing their love for Glasgow or sharing the things which make it a special place.

Some of the biggest names in world music have also complimented the dear green place which you can read about more here - 15 bands and musicians speaking about their love and connection for Glasgow.

Here are seven musicians with connections to Glasgow speaking about their home city.

“I never really left Glasgow. No doubt I’ve spent most of my grown-up life away from the city but I’ve always had somewhere to lay my head.”

1. Jim Kerr

“I never really left Glasgow. No doubt I’ve spent most of my grown-up life away from the city but I’ve always had somewhere to lay my head.” | Getty Images

“I have travelled the world and although I’m biased, I think Glasgow has an amazing amount to offer. The buildings are spectacular, the arts, music and culture scene is incredibly diverse and inclusive. And the curries are the best.”

2. Clare Grogan

“I have travelled the world and although I’m biased, I think Glasgow has an amazing amount to offer. The buildings are spectacular, the arts, music and culture scene is incredibly diverse and inclusive. And the curries are the best.” Photo: Brian Anderson/Shutterstock

“Glasgow has so much going for it. If I have friends over from a foreign country, like USA or France, I will always take them on a tour to show the place off, go for a pint, take them for something good to eat and then a trip to the transport museum so they can have a look at my old Lambretta scooter."

3. Alex Kapranos

“Glasgow has so much going for it. If I have friends over from a foreign country, like USA or France, I will always take them on a tour to show the place off, go for a pint, take them for something good to eat and then a trip to the transport museum so they can have a look at my old Lambretta scooter." | AFP via Getty Images

“I left Glasgow in 1996. I miss the humour, chit-chat and potato scones. Our ability to laugh at ourselves hasn’t yet reached America.”

4. Fran Healy

“I left Glasgow in 1996. I miss the humour, chit-chat and potato scones. Our ability to laugh at ourselves hasn’t yet reached America.” | TRNSMT

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowMusiciansPeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice