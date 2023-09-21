Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rachel Sermanni launched her UK tour with an in-store performance at Glasgow’s Assai Records on Sauchiehall Street to celebrate the release of her fifth studio album, Dreamer Awake. Her latest piece of work is a product of the pandemic, becoming a mother, love and grief.

We caught up with the singer-songwriter following her performance. Rachel hails from the Scottish Highlands and is heavily pregnant with her second child.

“This album was recorded late last year but much of the writing occurred two years ago. It follows in the shape of experiencing almost not wanting to lose but recognising that loss is occurring. I guess conceptually, it was very much a personal experience of delving into my subconscious, subliminal world, the stories I’ve lived with for a long time. Then going into stories that have been passed down, whether that be your parents or further, there’s explorations of that. Essentially, it’s an album of self-exploration and the exploration of loss, grief, death and rebirth.

“Drawing from my own experiences is vital in terms of singing and writing songs. Basically, I’ll have experiences in life and they’ll get processed, maybe sometimes transmuted and transmitted through songs. It’s a process of me trying to understand things or coming to clarity with things.