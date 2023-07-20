Register
Glasgow music fans gather at Assai Records for exclusive Blur listening party

The store on Sauchiehall Street was one of few record shops hosting a listening party

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST

Blur fans are getting ready for the band’s first new studio album release in eight years with The Ballad of Darren hitting the shelves tomorrow (July 21).

Before the album is released, Blur fans gathered at Assai Records in Glasgow city centre for a listening party to hear the new album for the first time in full, two days ahead of release with there also being some free goodies for those in attendance.

We had previously reported on the cover of the album back in May which has its own special Scottish connection as it features Gourock Outdoor Pool which was chosen as the legendary Britpop band have an affinity to the town as they visited Gourock while they were waiting for a ferry to Dunoon to play at Queen’s Hall as part of a tour of ‘odd seaside towns’.

Speaking exclusively to GlasgowWorld, assistant manager Steven Spencer said: “As massive fans of the band we were obviously delighted to have been chosen to host a listening party for the brand new Blur album. It sounds fantastic and we can’t wait to hear everyone’s thoughts from Friday onwards!

“This is the latest in a series of listening parties we’ve had instore which have included new albums by The National, BoyGenius, Maisie Peters and Daughter. These events are really great for fans, presenting an opportunity to hear the album in the flesh before anyone else and often alongside freebies and giveaway prize draws. Keep an eye out for more announcements soon!”

