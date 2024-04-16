Record Store Day 2024: 7 Scottish albums you can pick up on Record Store Day including two from Glasgow

Declan McConville
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 11:03 BST

Record Store Day 2024 is nearly upon us as music fans up and down the country get set to queue up outside shops to pick up albums which they need to get their hands on.

As well as the big releases this year from David Bowie and John Lennon, there is also several releases from Scottish artists with a few Glasgow bands chipping in.

Here are seven great Scottish albums which you can pick up on Record Store Day this year.

1. Peace Will Come - Deacon Blue

2. Live At The Rainbow Theatre: 1974 - Average White Band

3. Why The Long Face - Big Country

4. The Man With The Golden Gun Picture Disc - Lulu

