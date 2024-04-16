Record Store Day 2024 is nearly upon us as music fans up and down the country get set to queue up outside shops to pick up albums which they need to get their hands on.
As well as the big releases this year from David Bowie and John Lennon, there is also several releases from Scottish artists with a few Glasgow bands chipping in.
Here are seven great Scottish albums which you can pick up on Record Store Day this year.
1. Peace Will Come - Deacon Blue
Initially released in September 2023 within the “You Can Have It All The Complete Albums Collection” 14CD boxset, this is the first vinyl LP release of Deacon Blue’s “Peace Will Come”, the 12 track acoustic album that contains re-interpretations of some of the bands best loved songs, live favourites and cover versions. This white vinyl LP is strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide.
2. Live At The Rainbow Theatre: 1974 - Average White Band
This live Average White Band album is available on vinyl for the very first time and has been pressed on 140g white vinyl. Tracks performed are from their first two albums "Show Your Hand2 and "AWB" and include "Work To Do", "Put It Where You Want It", "Nothing You Can Do", "Got The Love", "Pick Up The Pieces", "Just Wanna Love You Tonight", "Keepin’ It To Myself" and "You Got It".
3. Why The Long Face - Big Country
From 1995, the eight studio album by Big Country featuring the original line-up of Stuart Adamson, Bruce Watson, Tony Butler and Mark Brzezicki. Combining new wave and even new romantic elements with Celtic slanted pop-rock, the album features live favourites "I’m Not Ashamed" and "You Dreamer". This is available on limited turquoise vinyl.
4. The Man With The Golden Gun Picture Disc - Lulu
To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ‘The Man With The Golden Gun', a special picture disc featuring classic Bond imagery is being released for Record Store Day.
