2 . Live At The Rainbow Theatre: 1974 - Average White Band

This live Average White Band album is available on vinyl for the very first time and has been pressed on 140g white vinyl. Tracks performed are from their first two albums "Show Your Hand2 and "AWB" and include "Work To Do", "Put It Where You Want It", "Nothing You Can Do", "Got The Love", "Pick Up The Pieces", "Just Wanna Love You Tonight", "Keepin’ It To Myself" and "You Got It".