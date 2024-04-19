Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jarvis Cocker is no stranger to the Glasgow having made an impromptu visit to Monorail Music on King Street in 2018 on Record Store Day.

Pulp took to the TRNSMT main stage last summer for their first performance in Glasgow in 14 years.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cocker stunned fans who had queued up outside the city centre record store as he declared Monorail Music open for business for the day with it likely that he knows the co-founder of the venue, Stephen McRobbie who was part of indie legends, The Pastels who shot to fame in the 1980s.

Taking to Instagram, Cocker said: “Happy Record Store Day! I was honoured to be asked to officially open Monorail in Glasgow for business this morning. Kind of walked off with the scissors after tho...”