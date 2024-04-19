Record Store Day: Remembering when Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker turned up at Monorail on Record Store Day
Jarvis Cocker is no stranger to the Glasgow having made an impromptu visit to Monorail Music on King Street in 2018 on Record Store Day.
Pulp took to the TRNSMT main stage last summer for their first performance in Glasgow in 14 years.
Cocker stunned fans who had queued up outside the city centre record store as he declared Monorail Music open for business for the day with it likely that he knows the co-founder of the venue, Stephen McRobbie who was part of indie legends, The Pastels who shot to fame in the 1980s.
Taking to Instagram, Cocker said: “Happy Record Store Day! I was honoured to be asked to officially open Monorail in Glasgow for business this morning. Kind of walked off with the scissors after tho...”
Pulp have played at several notable Glasgow venues since the nineties having appeared in King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut back in 1992, The Mayfair, Cottiers, The Tramway, The Garage and The Barrowlands.
