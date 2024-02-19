Royal Blood announce Glasgow date as part of new international tour - here's how to get tickets
Royal Blood announced a new show on their tour at Glasgow's O2 Academy this summer, Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Tickets go on sale this week as the band, Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher, tour across America before returning to Europe later in the year. Royal Blood have released massive hits like Out of the Black, Figure It Out, and Little Monster - and will now bring their tour to Glasgow.
Royal Blood started to gain mainstream attention in 2013 following the release of garage-rock hits "Out of the Black" and "Come On Over". Following this, the band released their Mercury Prize-nominated/Brit Award-winning eponymous debut album in 2014. The band will also play a show at Download Festival in England this year.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 9am, Thursday, February 22 on Gigs in Scotland - while general sale begins the same time on the same site the next day Friday February 23. You can buy tickets and find out more by clicking here.