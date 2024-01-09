Songs of Glasgow: 20 well known songs that mention Glasgow in their lyrics

As well as many Scottish artists paying homage to the city, there are a number of songwriters and bands who have also mentioned Glasgow in their tunes.
Some of these songs are about familiar places as well as terms you’d associate with the city.
Take a look at the 20 tracks which we’ve picked out that give a nod to Glasgow.
1. Super Trouper
A well known ABBA hit that is known across the world that mentions Glasgow in the second verse of the song. Photo: Submitted
2. Glasgow
Although formed in Wales, it would appear that someone in Catfish and the Bottlemen had a romance with a certain someone from Glasgow.
3. I Wish I Was in Glasgow
Billy Connolly is one of Glasgow’s finest sons and paid homage to his home city in this song which is a favourite of all Glaswegian’s and paints a picture of how the place was changing. Photo: PA
4. Mother Glasgow
The Coatbridge duo Hue and Cry mention a number of familiar things associated to the city such as St Mungo, Billy and Tim and also the city’s coat of arms. Photo: Michael Gillen