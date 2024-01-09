Register
BREAKING

Songs of Glasgow: 20 well known songs that mention Glasgow in their lyrics

From Abba to Wings - 20 of the best songs which mention Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:39 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT

As well as many Scottish artists paying homage to the city, there are a number of songwriters and bands who have also mentioned Glasgow in their tunes.

Some of these songs are about familiar places as well as terms you’d associate with the city.

Take a look at the 20 tracks which we’ve picked out that give a nod to Glasgow.

A well known ABBA hit that is known across the world that mentions Glasgow in the second verse of the song.

1. Super Trouper

A well known ABBA hit that is known across the world that mentions Glasgow in the second verse of the song. Photo: Submitted

Although formed in Wales, it would appear that someone in Catfish and the Bottlemen had a romance with a certain someone from Glasgow.

2. Glasgow

Although formed in Wales, it would appear that someone in Catfish and the Bottlemen had a romance with a certain someone from Glasgow.

Billy Connolly is one of Glasgow’s finest sons and paid homage to his home city in this song which is a favourite of all Glaswegian’s and paints a picture of how the place was changing.

3. I Wish I Was in Glasgow

Billy Connolly is one of Glasgow’s finest sons and paid homage to his home city in this song which is a favourite of all Glaswegian’s and paints a picture of how the place was changing. Photo: PA

The Coatbridge duo Hue and Cry mention a number of familiar things associated to the city such as St Mungo, Billy and Tim and also the city’s coat of arms.

4. Mother Glasgow

The Coatbridge duo Hue and Cry mention a number of familiar things associated to the city such as St Mungo, Billy and Tim and also the city’s coat of arms. Photo: Michael Gillen

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowArtistsABBAScotland