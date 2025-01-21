Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festival is once again returning to Kelvingrove Bandstand this summer with a packed line-up

Summer Nights at the Bandstand has announced their line-up for 2025 which once again includes a host of huge acts.

Now in its tenth year, more musicians and bands will be heading to Kelvingrove Park in the West End this summer to perform live at the bandstand event program.

Everything gets underway with Public Image Ltd making their debut at Kelvingrove Bandstand on Tuesday 29 July with Anastacia and Teenage Fanclub being the other acts performing at the venue to close out July.

Kicking off things on Friday 1 August is Natasha Bedingfield followed by Hue & Cry, Karine Polwart and Public Service Broadcasting. Elbow will also make their Bandstand debut and will play back to back nights at the venue. Punk legends Stiff Little Fingers are up next with Billy Ocean and the Sisters of Mercy being some of the final acts. The last day of live music taking place at the Bandstand will be the Big City Festival with the line up still to be announced.

Regular Music

Previous acts which have performed at the Bandstand includes the likes of The Waterboys, Van Morrison, Primal Scream, Patti Smith and Burt Bacharach the summer festival always producing memorable nights. Some of the highlights last year included memorable performances from Johnny Marr, Squeeze, Future Islands and Bananarama amongst others.

Regular Music will once again be putting on a festival of music in the Southside of the city this year with four cracking acts already confirmed for Summer Nights on the Southside. Del Amitri, the Saw Doctors, Echo & The Bunnymen and Ocean Colour Scene will headline four days of live music at Queen’s Park at the end of June. There will also be special guest appearances King Creosote, Hothouse Flowers, Lightning Seeds and Glasvegas.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday 24 January with various prices for artists plus a booking fee now confirmed. Make sure to be fast as tickets will sell out quickly!