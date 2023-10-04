Tenacious D heading to Glasgow on Spicy Meatball Tour

The dynamic duo are heading out on the road and are set to perform in Glasgow next year

Jack Black and Kyle Glass are bringing Tenacious D to Glasgow next year as the dynamic duo will be perforiming at the OVO Hydro in May 2024 as part of their Spicy Meatball Tour.

They’ll be kicking off the UK leg of their tour in Birmingham on May 7, before heading to Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham and Brighton before the tour concludes in Paris.

Commenting on the tour, organisers said “It’s no joke. Tenacious D is the best band in the world and in the Spicy Meatball Tour they are at the peak of their powers. Better than the Beatles…better than the Stones…even better than Taylor Swift. And they have PYRO!!! Do not miss the spicy meatball…it’s D- licious!!!

“Fans can expect all the greatest hits on this upcoming leg of the Spicy Meatball Tour along with a generous helping of Rocket Sauce!”

This announcement comes off the back of Tenacious D headline the O2 in London with the show selling out in hours as well as performing in front of 300,000 rock fans across 24 cities.