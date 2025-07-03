Tenement Trail announce artist line-up full of Glasgow's new must-see bands

TENEMENT TRAIL, Scotland’s multi-venue festival for music discovery, is back for 2025 with a first wave of 30+ unmissable artists including Manchester’s Pale Waves - and it’s already shaping up to be the ultimate day out for music lovers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in Glasgow’s East End on Saturday 11th October across multiple venues and 12 hours, Pale Waves will be joined by a hugely exciting mix of artists including Chloe Slater, Do Nothing, Gallus and Soapbox plus:

Adult DVD

Arkayla

Art D’Ecco

Awful Eyes

Basht.

Bold Love

Callum Stewart

Cloud House

Cowboy Hunters

Dirty Faces

Fletchr Fletchr

Flytrap

Fright Years

Gifthorse

GIRLS.SPEAK. FRENCH

Hot Stamp

Katie Nicol

Madra Salach

Martha May & The Mondays

Matt White & The Emulsions

Mercy Girl

Priestgate

Saint Clair

Sister Madds

Tanzana

Theo Bleak

The Deadlians

The Rooks

The Zebecks

Tooth

Vanderlye

Heather from headliners Pale waves said: "We’re very excited to be headlining Tenement Trail this October. My dad was born and raised in Glasgow so I have plenty of family still there so the city holds a special place in my heart. Also barrowlands on a Saturday night is going to be unhinged in the best possible way I’m ready for chaos!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will once again take over some of Glasgow’s most iconic venues – including the iconic Barrowland Ballroom, Saint Luke’s, BAaD and more – turning the much-loved east end of the city into a buzzing celebration of live music from noon until after midnight.

And speaking of midnight, the iconic midnight slot at McChuills has become the coveted slot of the festival with only 100 odd music fans lucky enough to witness the buzz band in a small venue. It’s the ultimate “I was there” moment for music fans. Stay tuned for the artist reveal.

Tennent’s Lager will return to support the festival as the officialbeer partner for TT25. Tennent’s Lager have long supported grassroots music in Scotland and are delighted to return to the festival in 2025.

Tennent’s Lager Brand Manager Max Fraser said: “Tenement Trail is a brilliant and exciting display of incredible Scottish music and touring artists and with it happening a stone’s throw from our home at Wellpark, we cannot wait to support the festival and see it light up the East End again in October.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Chae Houston said: “To still be standing after a decade, we’re absolutely buzzing and could not be more proud of this year’s line-up. The scene is better than ever and our line-up of Scottish artists really shows that. Pale Waves are an iconic headliner, their Barras show will be outrageously good. Cannot wait to see everyone in October!”

Big Moon at Tenement Trail | Contributed

This year’s line-up promises a curated mix of breakout artists, underground heroes and future headliners. You only have to look at our TRAIL alumni for proof of that; Lewis Capaldi, Yungblud and Sam Fender are a few of the many acts who have rocketed after their TRAIL performance. One again, the line-up has been carefully selected for those who live for discovering what’s next in music.

Tickets are on sale now – and they won’t last long. Whether you're looking to find your new favourite artist or catch a jaw-dropping headline set in the iconic Barrowland Ballroom, Tenement Trail is your ticket to the best new music in one of the UK’s most electric live scenes.