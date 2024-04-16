Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travis lead singer Fran Healy appeared on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning ahead of the band supporting The Killers on their upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

Healy told Radio X listeners how he and the band want to ‘blow The Killers off stage’ and outdo them on home turf, as they prepare to support the US band.

In the interview, he also reacted to the feedback he’s received after revealing his new shock of bright red hair, with some comparing him to ‘Russ Abbot’ and ‘Cuddles the Monkey.’

Speaking about the upcoming gigs, Healy said: I texted Brandon [Flowers] and I was like, ‘I hope you know that we are going to be trying to blow you off the stage every night.’ And he was like that, perfectly aware of that.”

Healy cannot wait to get back on the road and play Travis’ most recent album ‘10 Days’ which the band haven’t yet toured due to it being released in 2020 with it likely that the band will also be going out on their own tour.

“We didn’t get a chance to do a tour the last time, because of all the madness. We haven’t announced it yet, so I don’t know what on earth we’re doing, but I absolutely know for sure we are going everywhere this time; we are not leaving a single stone unturned. The album is going to be kind of one of those records that needs to be played live. We can’t wait to get out and hit it!”

You also may have noticed that Healy has changed his look, with his new red hair which he responded to.

“I’ve been getting lots and lots of feedback on it,” said Healy.

“I mean, I don’t know what I’d rather be: Cuddles the Monkey or Bronski Beat.”