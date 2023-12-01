The Killers announce huge Glasgow concerts in 2024

The Killers are set to perform in Glasgow in June 2024 for the first time in six years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Killers have announced a UK and Ireland tour and they will be heading to Glasgow for two nights in June 2024.

They are set to play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 25 and 26 June 2024 as the band celebrate the release of their latest greatest hits Rebel Diamonds which coincides with the twentieth anniversary of their debut album Hot Fuss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to social media, the band said: "It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do! Thank you and without further ado, here we go..."

Dublin will play host to the Las Vegas band first for two nights before they head to Manchester and Glasgow before finishing at London's The O2.

The Killers last appeared at the OVO Hydro back in November 2017 with their last appearance in the city coming at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut after their phenomenal performance at TRNSMT.