TRNSMT reveals over 20 more acts and announces King Tut's stage line up for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gen Z superstar of the moment, Lauren Spencer Smith will take to the main stage on Friday with her single Fingers Crossed which went viral in 2023.

Completing Friday’s line up is soul star Jalen Ngonda. The one-to-watch is making his TRNSMT debut, after a sell-out performance at King Tut’s in 2023 and is joining Liam Gallagher and Garbage on the iconic main stage.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kickstarts superstar Example who’s known for featuring on tracks with Sunday headliner Calvin Harris, will headline the King Tut’s stage on Friday and will be joined by Brits Rising Star and BBC Sound of the Year winner, The Last Dinner Party.

The TRNSMT festival will be returning to Glasgow Green in July 2024. Picture: Tim Craig

English rock band Wunderhorse, fronted by songwriter Jacob Slater will raise the volume on Friday, along with indie stars Matt Maltese and Nieve Ella. Bellah Mae, who went from TikTok covers to festival performances in a year also joins the lineup in her TRNSMT debut. Dublin four piece The Scratch and Scottish/Irish alternative pop duo SiiGHTS, will also be taking to the stage.

Galway rock band NewDad, who are set to release their much-anticipated debut album this week are added to the already unmissable Saturday main stage bill including Gerry Cinnamon and Courteeners.

For festival goers who discover new music through TikTok, Saturday’s King Tut’s stage will be headlined by viral TikToker Cian Ducrot. Festival goers can also look forward to anthems from Scottish trio Vistas. TikTok stars Caity Baser, Katie Gregson-Macleod and fast-rising indie artist Seb Lowe also join the bill, meaning Saturday’s King Tut’s line up has over 5.5 million followers between them. Glasgow’s very own nu-rock band Dead Pony and Royel Otis, who have been making waves this week with their Murder on the Dancefloor cover, are also set to perform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The volume on Sunday just got even louder, with indie rock sensation Bakar turning out for the final day. The main stage artist shot to fame with his single ‘Hell N Back’, which has over 400 million streams. Bakar will share the stage with 2024 Group of the Year BRIT nominees Chase & Status and triple nominee Calvin Harris, who will bring TRNSMT 2024 to a close.

Sunday’s King Tut’s line up is set to be a rock lover’s dream, with legends Enter Shikari bringing TRNSMT’s King Tut’s Stage to a close for 2024. They are also joined by indie rock band The Reytons and rock duo Nova Twins. A Netflix star will come to Glasgow Green as Heartstopper’s Will Gao will be performing as part of Wasia Project and Sunday will also welcome Rachel Chinouriri, Dublin band Sprints, Bruce Springsteen’s support band, Kingfishr and one of Dublin’s hottest new musical prospects Somebody’s Child.

Many more acts are still to be announced across TRNSMT’s River Stage and Boogie Wonderland which celebrate new and upcoming musicians as well as tune dropping DJs.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of TRNSMT said: “The variety of acts that we have on offer this year is a strong mix of globally renowned names and up-and-coming artists which has resulted in a record breaking demand for tickets. Many ticket types already sold out, so make sure you get your tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following its popularity in 2023, TRNSMT will offer a range of VIP experiences and fans can find out more about these here.