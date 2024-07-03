Watch: Meet local pop duo Majesty Palm set to make their TRNSMT debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The band are set to play the River Stage after entering the Scottish music scene in 2022.

Stages are being built, fencing put in place and bars assembled as part of the final preparations for the 2024 edition of Glasgow Green’s annual music festival. With a vast lineup directed primarily towards indie and pop diets TRNSMT is returning to its East End home with a selection of acts from across the UK.

Majesty Palm - a nostalgic pop duo made up of Olivia McCosh and Cameron Robertson, both from Glasgow, are one of the local bands on the roster. Currently transcending the Scottish music scene and frequently dubbed as an act ‘to watch’ by industry professionals, the pair headlined King Tut’s earlier this year performing to a bulging crowd.

We caught up with Olivia and Cameron ahead of their set to see how they’re feeling about their TRNSMT debut. You can catch Majesty Palm on Sunday 15 July on the River Stage.

Olivia: “This is our first year playing TRNSMT so we’re very excited. Buzzing! We were shocked to be honest when we got the email through.”

Cameron: “Totally buzzing I phoned Olivia straight away. It’s mental.”

Olivia: “I think it’s a festival that everybody knows as well. So even people who maybe aren’t into music, people in my family and stuff, they can recognise that it’s a big festival.”

The pair met through mutual friends, as Cameron put it he’d “done music before but could never sing over it, I was always looking for someone else. I Instagram DM’d Olivia and we done one song and then it grew arms and legs. The music in itself is nostalgic, kind of 80s-influenced, kind of funky as well. We just mash it all together and hope it sounds good.”

Olivia added, “we both share a lot of the same influences. We’re both obsessed with 80s music - Simple Minds, The Blue Nile and all that. We’ve used that along with our love for current pop music. That’s the process we do things together and try and take different influences from different songs then try and make the next one different.”

On how music came into his life, Cameron said: “I started playing guitar when I was around ten. I watched School of Rock that was literally when I got my first guitar and then I’ve not looked back. It’s a massive part of me it’s really sad.”

Olivia said: “My parents never pushed me towards a more ‘solid career’ I suppose. I always loved music and so did my mum and dad. I just knew that was what I wanted to do and thought I may as well give it a bash I guess. So yeah, fingers crossed it works out.

“Our first ever gig was King Tut’s so we were very scared. Tut’s has a wee bit of a weight to it I guess it has such a reputation. We went back and did our headline in January so that felt like a full circle moment. That’s our favourite venue, the sounds always really good. It’s the standout one for me.