Watch: We catch up with Ben Walker who is set to make his TRNSMT debut

From writing songs in a Spanish villa with The View’s lead singer Kyle Falconer to playing festivals all across the UK, 20-year-old Ben Walker has catapulted his way through the Scottish music scene in recent years, and his journey is set to reach an important milestone this weekend when he makes his TRNSMT debut. Opening the River Stage on Friday 12 July, the singer/songwriter from Dundee will be equipped with a full band and a crowd full of supporters.

We caught up with Ben ahead of his set who said he was ecstatic to be playing Scotland’s biggest music festival.

“I’ve been absolutely blessed over the past two years to have had more and more folk at every gig loving what I do, loving my songs, loving what my band and I are about. When the offer [for TRNSMT] came through I cried. I couldn’t believe I got it. It’s been a dream of mine since I was 14. It’s the pinnacle of the Scottish music scene. At least for me anyway.

“I think what you can expect from our set is a lot of energy. Probably the best place to start the party of that weekend. We’re on at 14:50 and I think it’ll be an absolute scorcher of a set. Just played a festival there and I was so happy with the set, so happy with the guys sounding absolute awesome.

“I say my music is for fans of Jake Bugg, Sam Fender, Catfish and the Bottlemen. I also love country music as well so there’s a little bit in there. Luke Holmes fans would absolutely love my set. My songs are generally written off of experiences I’ve had it’s pop music isn’t it it’s a bit of everything. I go from Oasis to Guns n Roses to Kings of Leon. It really is just a blend of everything.

“Every show we give it our absolute best so I think TRNSMT is just a case of turn up and do the best possible job that we can, which is what we always do. And enjoy the moment, it’s not very often you get to do it, I don’t know when I’ll get to do it again. I don’t know maybe you’ll see me closing the stage one day but until now I’m playing River Stage on the Friday and I’m so excited.

