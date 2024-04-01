Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Compston, the Greenock-born star of Line of Duty, The Wee Man, and Sweet Sixteen, was spotted at an up-and-coming band's gig at King Tut's on Good Friday, March 29.

Brògeal played a sold-out show at the historic St. Vincent Street gig-space alongside support from Lochaber-based musicians Scotstown Dance Band.

King Tut's goes down in British music legend as the place where some of the UK's biggest bands make their break-through, like Britpop phenomenon Oasis (you can read more about that here).

It's fair to say that the band, based between Falkirk and Glasgow, fully captured the attention of the 39-year-old actor on Friday night, having gone out of his way to attend the gig.

Brògeal boast a distinctive sound here in Glasgow making a space for themselves in the scene with their folk-punk tunes which Compston compared to a "young Pogues".

Fresh off a tour of England with The Mary Wallopers, Brògeal toured with The Lathums and Spector in 2023. The young band previously ran a residency at McChuills, which is currently on hiatus while the band ready-up for a new album launch later this year.

Martin Compston attended King Tut's on Good Friday 2024 to catch Brògeal play a sold-out headline show.

Posting to his Instagram of 500K followers on Saturday morning, Martin Compston wrote: "Was fully planning a quiet evening in last night when a woman very wise in the ways of music threatened me with if you don’t see this band now before they blow up you’ll regret it. "As ever she was spot on and this lot are incredible. They’re Falkirk and proud but could swear at times I was watching the young Pogues. Incredible gig @brogeal I’m fully in."

The next Glasgow gig Brògeal will headline is in St. Luke's on September 6. You can buy tickets here.

The post was liked by fellow Scottish celebrities such as James McAvoy and Irvine Welsh.

Others agreed with the sentiment put forward by the Greenock actor, one fan wrote: "Been saying it for ages - these guys are going to be massive."

Another commented: "Saw them supporting The Latham’s last year, both great bands."