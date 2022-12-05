The global tour follows from the release of two albums in 2022 - Unlimited Love was released on April 1 while Return of Dream Canteen was released on October 14. Following a recent Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song for ‘Black Summer’, the band will embark on a 23-date global trek that kicks off on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at BC Place in Vancouver, BC with stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more before wrapping up on Saturday, July 23 in Glasgow.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 9 at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk. The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ show originally scheduled for Summer 2022 in Glasgow, UK will now take place on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Hampden Park Stadium. Existing tickets remain valid, but will be re-issued for the new date. Limited tickets remain and will be available during the general on sale. As a result of the two album releases this year going number one, Red Hot Chili Peppers notably stand out as the first rock band in 17 years to achieve the feat. Moreover,Return of the Dream Canteen bowed at number one on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart - just like its predecessor Unlimited Love did back in April. Both albums were produced by longtime collaborator and creative confidant, Rick Rubin. Plus, it reached number one in numerous countries around the globe. The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently took home the prestigious Global Icon Award, and delivered a show stopping performance at the MTV VMAs. Their number one single Black Summer also won the award for Best Rock Video. This year, the band also garnered an MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Rock and scored three American Music Awards nominations for Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Album for Unlimited Love and Favorite Rock Single for Black Summer.