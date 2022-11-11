Russell Howard announces two extra shows at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow as part of his massive UK tour in 2023.

Russell Howard has added two extra show dates at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow to his 2023 UK tour. The comedian is heading out on a massive tour across the UK in the spring, and most of the shows have been sold out for a while.

Howard is best known for Mock of the Week and his own show Good News, and has been called “the uplifting Comedy King”. He currently presents The Russell Howard Show on Sky Max, and released a stand-up special on Netflix last year.

He has already sold out around 80 of his shows for the tour, including his show at O2 Academy in Glasgow on May 18, 2023. There are however still some tickets available for his show on May 17.

Most Popular

He has since announced two extra tour dates in Glasgow along with extra shows in Leicester, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Aberdeen, Southend and Oxford. Russell Howard will perform extra shows at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow on Thursday July 6 and Friday July 7 2023.

How to get tickets for Russell Howard in Glasgow

Tickets for both Russell Howard shows at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow are available now at £35.75 via Ticketmaster .

Advertisement

Russell Howard 2023 UK tour

Reading: The Hexagon, March 16

Southend: Cliffs Pavilion, March 17 + 18 and July 13 + 14

Leicester: De Montfort Hall, March 19 and June 22 + 23

Plymouth: Plymouth Pavilions, March 23 + 24

Cardiff: Cardiff International Arena, March 25 + 26

Torquay: Princess Theatre, March 30 + 31

Swansea: Swansea Arena, April 1 + 2

Woking: New Victoria Theatre, April 6

Oxford: New Theatre, April 7 and July 15 + 16

Cambridge: Corn Exchange, April 9

Aberystwyth: Arts Centre, April 11 + 12

Sheffield: City Hall, April 14 - 16

Bristol: Hippodrome, April 19 - 23

London: The Palladium, April 25 - 29

Manchester: O2 Apollo, May 4 + 5 and June 24 + 25

Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall, May 6 + 7

Birmingham: Hippodrome, May 11 + 12 and June 29 + 30

Newcastle: O2 City Hall, May 13 + 14

Glasgow: O2 Academy, May 17 + 18

York: Grand Opera House, May 20

Lincoln: The Engine Shed, May 21

Norwich: Theatre Royal: May 23 + 24

Liverpool: Empire Theatre, May 15 - 27

Isle of Man: Villa Gaiety May 28 + 29

Belfast: Waterfront Hall, June 1

Bournemouth: International Centre, June 2 - 4

Dublin: Vicar Street, June 8 - 11

Brighton: Brighton Dome, June 15 + 16 and July 1 + 2

Portsmouth: Guildhall, June 17 + 18

Glasgow: Theatre Royal: July 6 + 7

Aberdeen: Music Hall: July 8 + 9