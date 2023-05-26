Sam Smith will be offering refunds to anyone who was due to attend the Glasgow OVO Hydro gig on Thursday (May 25) - here’s how to claim

Sam Smith has had to cancel the remainder of their UK tour after suffering from a “vocal injury”. This means last night’s performance at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow was called off , leaving many fans out of pocket.

It follows the sudden ending to their performance at Manchester AO Arena on Wednesday (May 24) night that saw the singer leave the stage after just four songs. The arena went dark for several minutes before fans were told Sam was having issues with their vocals and the concert was over.

Smith released a short statement to their Instagram stories shortly after leaving the stage in Manchester, apologising for fans for being unable to continue the show. The following day, it was also announced the singer would cancel performances in Glasgow and Birmingham due to a “vocal cord injury”.

In a statement released to their social media, it was said doctors had urged the ‘Unholy’ singer to go on complete vocal rest or risk causing “permanent damage to their voice”. The three already rescheduled concerts have now been fully cancelled, with refunds being issued to those who had tickets, from their point of purchase.

Ovo Hydro has not made a statement on how fans can get refunds for their tickets, instead sharing the statement previously released by the singer. On the arena’s website, it says: “If an event is cancelled altogether we will usually just refund your tickets automatically. Ticketmaster will refund the face value plus the service charge for each ticket and you’ll see a credit onto your card within fifteen days of contacting you about the cancellation.

“If an event has been postponed or rescheduled [we] will usually contact you to inform you of refund or exchange procedures for that event.Together, the SEC and Ticketmaster assume responsibility on cancelled events for those tickets sold through our Internet site/s, contact centre and/or box office. Regrettably we cannot be responsible for tickets purchased through any other outlet or agency.”

