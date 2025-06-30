Scotland's biggest outdoor film festival coming to Glasgow this Summer

The heart of Glasgow’s southside will once again come alive with film, music, movement and creativity, as Queen’s Park Arena’s 2025 Summer Programme returns with a month-long celebration of culture, community and connection - with the vast majority free or donation-based.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community wellbeing also takes centre stage this year through Glasgow Games, with 15 free family fitness classes in disciplines such as Muay Thai, dance fitness and yoga, alongside two major live sports screenings, and the introduction of the Glasgow Games 5k race in association with Parkrun.

This year’s programme also sees a boost in ticketed larger scale commercial events, with a new series of QPA Live music and comedy shows taking place across key weekends. Promoter 432 presents two massive highlights: the Opening Weekend launch (3-5 July ‘The Smyths’, ‘Arab Strap’ & ‘Warmduscher’) and a further two-days over the 18th and 19th July ‘Yard Act’ and ‘Gerdie Greep’, bringing a diverse line-up of live bands, DJs and performers to the amphitheatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final weekend of the programme features a co-production weekend with return of the 4th annual Sub Club Southside Weekender featuring headliners ‘Moodyman’ and ‘Derek Carter’ and of course last but not least the return of ‘Laugh in the Park’ live comedy.

Inhouse Event Solutions CIC

Produced by Inhouse Event Solutions CIC, Queen’s Park Arena’s annual summer series has become a much-loved staple in Glasgow’s cultural calendar - anticipating over 45,000+ visitors to the site in 2025. This year’s expanded and inclusive programme is set to bring even more people together through accessible, inspiring and entertaining events for all ages.

Chet Capkiner, Founding Director of Inhouse Event Solutions CIC, said: “This summer, we’re building on everything our audiences love from cult cinema and creative workshops to live music and grassroots culture. We’re especially proud that most of our events remain completely free or donation-based, ensuring the programme is accessible to as many people as possible. I’m also very excited to bring back larger scale live music gigs to the arena this year for the first time since 2017, I can't wait to welcome everyone back this year!”

With a fully licensed bar and local food traders on site, Queen’s Park Arena is the perfect spot to make a day or whole month of it.

To explore the full programme and book tickets, visit: qpa.inhouse.scot