The actor that plays Winnie the Pooh in the upcoming ugly horror movie will be at this years event

Glasgow’s only horror convention is set to move from it’s home in Aberdeen to the city of Glasgow next year - bringing with it some of the biggest names in the Scottish Horror scene.

Guests will be able to get their hands on some of the best movie replicas, props, costumes, and other memorebilia from some of the best independent artists and traders in the country. Actors, directors, and other panelists from around the Scottish horror scene will also be in attendence, speaking at panels and interacting with guests through Q&A’s and meet and greets.

Some of the biggest names coming to this years event include Craig David Dowsett, the actor who plays Winnie the Pooh in the upcoming parody horror film, Simon Bamford, who plays Butterball Cenobite in Hellraiser, and Nathan Head who plays Trinculo Moreau - among other UK horror stars. Also in attendence will be popular podcast hosts from both the Scottish & Scared podcast and the Scottish Murders podcast.

Exhibitions of props and screenings of Scottish horror films are also on the cards at this years event in Aberdeen, with plenty of stage shows and even a cosplaying contest in which the best dressed guest is celebrated for their horrific costume.

Now in it’s second year, the horror convention sold out its initial venue - and is undertaking this years event at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen, you can buy tickets here for £21 a head - with plenty of add-ons avaliable such as autographs and photos with some of the conventions biggest names. Following the success of last year’s Horror Con, and given how well tickets have sold for the second convention - organisers Northern Frights have opted to hold the 2024 convention at Glasgow’s SEC.

Panellists will be at the convention to speak with fans about the production of some of the best UK and Scottish horror films

Laura Ripley, founder of Northern Frights, spoke about setting up Horror Con Scotland, she said:”I set up Horror Con in 2022 after the pandemic because I was fed up of having to travel all the way down to England to attend horror conventions.

“We always put a big focus on Scottish artists working in the horror industry - before we’ve had guests who’ve worked on Annie and the Apocalypse, burlesque dancers, and even performers who’ve laid down a bed of nails. We’re all about supporting independent artists in the community as well, with podcasters, artists, and panelists celebrated at each con.

“I’ve always been a huge horror fan - so it’s great to be able to be a part of the community. Last year 600 people turned up, it completely sold out and I wasn’t expecting that to be the case at all.

“Moving to the SEC is a big step for us - so we’re putting tickets out as early as possible to make sure anyone who’s interested gets a ticket - and so we can get a bit of buzz and book some more big celebs from horror films.

“If all goes well, we hope to make Horror Con Scotland an annual event at the SEC for people from all over Scotland to enjoy.”

Guests are encouraged to cosplay as their favourite characters at the event