Spooktacular now open: rides, ticket prices, dates and how to get there

The Halloween event is now open.

If you’re looking for fun - or a scare - this October, the Spooktacular fairground is now open at the Silverburn shopping centre car park, in the southside of Glasgow.

The popular Halloween event is back with a frightful line up of rides.

But how long is it open for, what rides are available, and how much are tickets?

Most Popular

Spooktacular is open.

Here is everything you need to know about Spooktacular.

When is it open until?

Advertisement

The Halloween-themed fairground opened to visitors on Friday.

The event will be running until Halloween on October 31, featuring an impressive selection of rides for thrill seekers, a festival wheel with the best views of Glasgow, rides for ‘little pumpkins’, a selection of skill games and much, much more.

Where is Spooktacular?

The fairground can be found in the green car park at Silverburn shopping centre.

What rides are at Spooktacular?

The fairground has a selection of rides for all ages, with all 20 included in all wristbands purchased.

Advertisement

Rides for thrill seekers include:

Freak out - fit only for the brave. Strap in and hold tight, heads are sure to be in a spin.

Ghost Train - As darkness falls across the land, the Ghost Train is sure to give you a fright, are you sure you can handle the things that go bump in the night?

Speed Buzz - Imagine panoramic views as your whizz around on the Speed Buzz, perfect for spooky speed lovers. Who’s ready to board?

Jumpin’ Frogs - Don’t let the name fool you, the Jumpin’ Frogs aren’t as innocent as they sound.

Miami Trip - Take a trip across the ocean on the Miami Trip as you get rotated in a circular motion as the speed increases, will you be able to handle the ride?

Advertisement

Matterhorn - Swing amongst the ghosts, ghouls and stars on the Matterhorn, as you glide through the air suspended above the ground.

Flying Carpet - Be transported to a ‘whole new world’ as on our Flying Carpet can you handle the heat of the Arabian nights?

Waltzers - ‘Scream if you want to go faster’ the iconic Waltzers will leave your head spinning and wanting to go again and again as you spin out over the undulating floor.

Teacups - One for the little pumpkins and one of the most popular rides for children, our Teacups are colourful, traditional and loads of fun for everyone.

Funhouse - Run and hide in the traditional Funhouse for a quintessential funfair classic.

Festival Wheel - For the main event and the final ride is the Festival Wheel, with the 33m tall wheel giving passengers the best seat in the house with a view over Glasgow for miles.

Advertisement

There is lots to do at Spooktacular.

There are also lots of rides to keep the kids entertained:

The Frozen Kids Coaster - The Frozen Kids Coaster gives younger attendees their first taste of a roller coaster, with speedy snowflakes spinning around the undulating track?

Bungee Trampolines - Prepare to jump in 3..2..1… the Bungee Trampolines are sure to bring delight - perfect for kids and adults.

Pony Express - Let us transport you to a magical place with the Pony Express, allowing little ones to take flight, soaring through the skies of Glasgow.

Race-o-Rama - Take flight on the Race-o-Rama, designed for younger adrenaline junkies. Beware: laughter and fun are guaranteed!

Advertisement

Kangaroos - Bounce around with our Kangaroos, this ride is perfect for the little ones, with riders feeling like they are just sitting in the kangaroo's baby bag.

How much are tickets?

Spooktacular tickets get you unlimited access to all rides for the duration of your four hour session, alongside being able to explore the food and drink village, photo opportunities, games and attractions.

Due to licensing and capacity everyone attending Spooktacular must have a valid ticket to enter the site.

Tickets are allocated based on height due to the height restrictions of some rides. Those under 1.2 metres will be able to get a ‘Little Pumpkins’ ticket which is priced at £12 in advance or £17 on the door. Anyone over 1.2m will need to buy a ‘Gross Grown-Up’ ticket which is priced at £15 in advance or £20 on the door.

Advertisement

The Addams Family ticket, for two Gross Grown-Ups and two Little Pumpkins, are also available at £45 in advance or £65 on the door.