The Strictly Come Dancing arena tour is finally returning in 2022. Here’s how you can get your hands on tickets for shows in your area.

Strictly Come Dancing’s arena tour will take place early next year (Photo: Strictly Come Dancing live tour)

The lengthy tour will be coming to arenas all around the country. There are multiple dates in each location so you will hopefully be able to catch one for what seems to be the hottest show of 2022!

Fans in Glasgow will have the option of three dates to pick from with the tour coming to the OVO Arena from the 5th to the 7th of February.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the shows are on sale now and can be found on most ticket sale websites.

All Dates and venues:

20 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

22 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

23 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

25 January – Leeds, First Direct Arena

26 January – Leeds, First Direct Arena

27 January – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

28 January – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

29 January – Manchester, AO Arena

30 January – Manchester, AO Arena

1 February – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

2 February – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

3 February – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

4 February – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

5 February – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

6 February – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

7 February – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

9 February – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

10 February – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

11 February – London, The O2 Arena

12 February – London, The O2 Arena

13 February – London, The O2 Arena

Who is in the line-up?

The line-up for 2022 is not yet finalised but fans should expect some of the familiar faces who are currently appearing in the 19th series of the popular Saturday night programme on BBC1.

Celebrities taking part in the 2021 series include actress Nina Wadia; BBC Breakfast presenter, Dan Walker; comedian and Loose Women panellist, Judi Love and Dragons’ Den investor and businesswoman, Sara Davies.

How to get tickets

Tickets are currently on sale for all dates in the UK tour in 2022.

Tickets cost £40.70 / £51.80 / £63.45 / £85.65 / £108.25 and be purchased via Ticketmaster.