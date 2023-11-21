Style Mile Christmas Carnival returns to Glasgow City Centre this weekend

The Style Mile Christmas Carnival returns this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Dancers, musicians and visual arts performers will spread festive cheer throughout Glasgow city centre this weekend during the 2023 Style Mile Christmas Carnival.

The event will take place on Sunday November 26 2023 (1.00-5.00pm) and offer plenty of free fun and entertainment for people of all ages as part of Glasgow Loves Christmas.

A carousel of performances will tour round Buchanan Street and Argyle Street, stopping at the main shopping centres along the way. Christmas shoppers and passers-by can expect to be greeted by various characters, from a larger-than-life Father Christmas and his companion Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, to cheeky elves, dancing snowflakes, musical snowmen, stilt walkers, a giant bobblehead teddy bear, a large Christmas Bauble, the NHSGCC choir and street artists.

The carnival will begin with performances by junior members of Vivace Theatre School and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall steps and pass down Buchanan Street, visiting the Buchanan Galleries, Princes Square, Argyll Arcade and St Enoch shopping centres.

The Style Mile Carnival returns to Glasgow City Centre this Christmas

Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, said: “The Style Mile Christmas Carnival brings lots of great entertainment to the city centre, enhancing Glasgow’s fantastic festive events programme. With so many different acts, the talent on show is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face while bringing a welcome boost to city centre businesses as our exciting Christmas countdown continues.”

Glasgow has an ongoing programme of Christmas activity and events which includes the Christmas Winterfests (markets) in George Square and St Enoch Square, and the Glasgow Santa Dash on Sunday December 10.