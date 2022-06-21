The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year.

Summer has officially arrived.

Today marks the summer solstice which signals the official beginning to summer.

The summer solstice will also see the UK enjoy the longest daylight hours throughout the whole of the yearly calendar.

The amount of daylight hours a place can get will vary from location to location, and depends on how close you are to the North Pole.

Areas like Northern Ireland and Scotland will experience longer daylight than the south of England or Channel Islands.

So, how many daylight hours will Glasgow get?

Here’s everything you need to know about the summer solstice.

What is the summer solstice?

Summer solstice is known under many other names such as, midsummer, and estival solstice.

However, in every instance, it occurs when one of Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun.

Summer solstice is the longest day of the year for people living in the Northern Hemisphere of the earth.

Meanwhile, it is the shortest day of the year for those living in the Southern hemisphere.

Summer solstice is also known as the beginning of summer and many people use it as a time to connect with nature and celebrate the summer.

When is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year and falls on Tuesday 21 June.

Depending on the shift of the calendar, the summer solstice occurs sometime between 20 June and 22 June in the Northern Hemisphere.

For the Southern Hemisphere the summer solstice occurs between 20 December and 23 December.

How many daylight hours will there be in Glasgow?

Glasgow daylight hours will be as follows:

Glasgow, Scotland - sunrise: 3:29am, sunset: 11:09pm

Other areas in scotland will see the following daylight hours:

Lerwick, Scotland: sunrise 3:39 am, sunset 10:34pm

Inverness, Scotland: sunrise 4:17am, sunset 10:19pm

Edinburgh, Scotland: sunrise 4:23am, sunset 10:05pm

How is the Solstice commemorated?

For the majority of people and cultures across the world the celebrations of the summer solstice involve enjoying the sunshine, being out in nature, sumptuous feasts, bonfires, singing and dancing to traditional songs.

People will travel to various places to see the sunset on the summer solstice late in the evening.

Popular spots in the UK to celebrate the summer solstice include Stonehenge, Glastonbury Tor, Ben Nevis, Bryn Celli Ddu, Gwynedd and the Giant’s Ring.

What place will have the most daylight?

The length of the longest day of the year depends on your location and can vary from country to country.

Places in the Northern Hemisphere will see the most hours of daylight. Alaska can expect to see up to 19 hours of sunlight.

Countries like Iceland will experience up to 21 hours of sunshine this year, making it the place with the longest day in the world.

Countries like Tokyo will enjoy up to 14 hours of daylight.

Places across the UK could see up to 16 hours of daylight.