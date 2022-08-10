Stargazing dates 2022: Lyrids, Eta Aquariids, Perseids, Leonids, Taurids, Geminids and what is a super moon?

The biggest events happening across the night skies in 2022

By Beth Franklin
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:23 am

While there is lots happening here on Earth, there are so many beautiful things happening above us.

Searching the night sky has been a treasured hobby for thousands of years, enthusiasts travel around the world taking pictures of stunning meteor showers or the northern lights.

However, you really don’t have to travel far to get a look at the spectacular events happening above us.

    People in the UK will have a front row seat to many incredible showers, and super moons in 2022.

    Stargazing enthusiasts can rejoice, as we have rounded up all the events happening across the UK night sky throughout the entirety of 2022.

    What is a Meteor Shower?

    Meteor showers occur when the earth encounters a number of meteors at once. These are specific clouds of debris that originate from particular.

    According to the Royal Museum Greenwich website, each shower has a place where the debris cloud comes from, this is called a progenitor Comet.

    When is the best time to see a Meteor Shower in the UK throughout 2022?

    Each of these meteor showers will include the Date of Maximum which is when each of the showers peaks in activity, and the normal limits indicate when the shower will be visible.

    Lyrids

    Date of Maximum: 3-4 January

    Normal Limits: 28 December - 12 January

    Eta Aquariids

    Date of Maximum: 6 May

    Normal Limits: 19 April - 28 May

    Delta Aquariids

    Date of Maximum: 30 July

    Normal Limits: 12 July - 23 August

    Alpha Capricornids

    Date of Maximum: 30 July

    Normal Limits: 3 July - 15 Aug

    Perseids

    Date of Maximum: 12-13 August

    Normal Limits: 17 July-24 August

    Draconids

    Date of Maximum: 8-9 October

    Normal Limits: 6-1 October

    Orionids

    Date of Maximum: 21-22 October

    Normal Limits: 2 October - 2 October - 7 November

    Taurids

    Southern

    Date of Maximum: 10-11 October

    Normal Limits: 10 September - 20 November

    Northern

    Date of Maximum: 12-13 November

    Normal Limits: 20 October -10 December

    Leonids

    Date of Maximum: 17-18 November

    Normal Limits: 6-30 November

    Geminids

    Date of Maximum: 14-15 December

    Normal Limits: 4-20 December

    Ursids

    Date of Maximum: 22-23 December

    Normal Limits: 17-26 December

    What is a Supermoon?

    According to the NASA website, a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time it is full.

    Stargazing enthusiasts in the UK will be able to see a Supermoon in the UK on June 14 and July 13.

    Full Moon Calendar 2022

    Wolf Moon - 17 January 11:48pm

    Snow Moon - 16 February 4:56pm

    Worm Moon - 18 March 7:18am

    Pink Moon - 16 April 7:55pm

    Flower Moon - 16 May 0:15am

    Strawberry Moon - 14 June 12:51pm

    Buck Moon - 13 July 7:38pm

    Sturgeon Moon - 12 August 2:36am

    Corn/Harvest Moon - 10 September 10:59am

    Hunter’s Moon - 9 October 9:55pm

    Beaver Moon - 8 November 11:02am

    Cold Moon - 8 December 4:08am

    Solar eclipses in the UK in 2022

    There will be a partial Solar Eclipse on 25 October 2022

