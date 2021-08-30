Glasgow offers a wide variety of cuisines from all over the world as well as catering for different nutritional and religious requirements. Finding halal restaurants in the city is easy and there are several exciting options where visitors can dine.

Restaurant: Steak Inn / Open from 4:00pm - 10pm / Book your table on www.steakinnglasgow.com

Where: 508 Victoria Rd, G42 8PQ

Type of cuisine: Halal certified steakhouse serving gourmet burgers and steaks.

Restaurant: Kebabish Grill / Open from 12:00pm - 11pm / Book your table on www.kebabishgrill.co.uk

Where: 23-325 Victoria Rd, G42 7SA

Type of cuisine: Smart modern Punjabi restaurant from old-school curries, reinvented dishes and charcoal grills.

Restaurant: Akbar’s / Open from 4:30pm - 11pm / Book your table on www.Akbar’s.co.uk

Where: 573-581 Sauchiehall St, G3 7PQ

Type of cuisine: Lively, modern restaurant specialising in South Indian dishes and a wide range of classic curries.

Restaurant: Buffalo Grill / Open from 3:00pm - 11pm / Book your table on www.thebufalogrill.co.uk

Where: 515 Sauchiehall St, G3 7PQ

Type of cuisine: Serving a variety of food such as pizza, burgers, steaks and more.

Restaurant: Babs/ Open from 12:00pm - 10pm / Book your table on www.babs.co.uk

Where: 49 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2PT

Type of cuisine: Turkish food that is offering kebabs, pita and other street food dishes.

Restaurant: Tuk Tuk, Indian Street Food / Open from 12:00pm - 10pm / Book your table on www.tuktukonline.com

Where: 426 Sauchiehall St, G2 3JD

Type of cuisine: Airy, Indian street cuisine that serves curries, butter chicken, lassi and sweets.

Restaurant: Pasha / Open from 3:00 - 10pm / Book your table on www.pashaglasgow.co.uk

Where: 48 North Frederick Street, G1 2BS

Type of cuisine: Mouthwatering Middle Eastern styled wraps, shawarmas and platters

Restaurant: Village Curry House / Open from 12:00pm - 11pm / Book your table on www.villagecurryhouse.co.uk

Where: 129 Nelson St, G5 8DZ

Type of cuisine: Serving homestyle Pakistani dishes such as biryanis, curries, burgers, mixed grills and desserts.

Restaurant: Sapporo Teppanyaki / Open from 12:00pm - 10:30pm / Book your table on www.Sapporoglasgow.co.uk

Where: 2-6 Ingram St, G1 1HA

Type of Cuisine: An open kitchen with sizzling grills and relaxed bar area for Japanese food.

Restaurant: Manjaro’s / Open from 12:00pm - 10pm / Book your table on www.manjaros.co.uk

Where: Springfield Quay, Paisley Rd, G5 8NP