Restaurant: Steak Inn / Open from 4:00pm - 10pm / Book your table on www.steakinnglasgow.com
Where: 508 Victoria Rd, G42 8PQ
Type of cuisine: Halal certified steakhouse serving gourmet burgers and steaks.
Restaurant: Kebabish Grill / Open from 12:00pm - 11pm / Book your table on www.kebabishgrill.co.uk
Where: 23-325 Victoria Rd, G42 7SA
Type of cuisine: Smart modern Punjabi restaurant from old-school curries, reinvented dishes and charcoal grills.
Restaurant: Akbar’s / Open from 4:30pm - 11pm / Book your table on www.Akbar’s.co.uk
Where: 573-581 Sauchiehall St, G3 7PQ
Type of cuisine: Lively, modern restaurant specialising in South Indian dishes and a wide range of classic curries.
Restaurant: Buffalo Grill / Open from 3:00pm - 11pm / Book your table on www.thebufalogrill.co.uk
Where: 515 Sauchiehall St, G3 7PQ
Type of cuisine: Serving a variety of food such as pizza, burgers, steaks and more.
Restaurant: Babs/ Open from 12:00pm - 10pm / Book your table on www.babs.co.uk
Where: 49 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2PT
Type of cuisine: Turkish food that is offering kebabs, pita and other street food dishes.
Restaurant: Tuk Tuk, Indian Street Food / Open from 12:00pm - 10pm / Book your table on www.tuktukonline.com
Where: 426 Sauchiehall St, G2 3JD
Type of cuisine: Airy, Indian street cuisine that serves curries, butter chicken, lassi and sweets.
Restaurant: Pasha / Open from 3:00 - 10pm / Book your table on www.pashaglasgow.co.uk
Where: 48 North Frederick Street, G1 2BS
Type of cuisine: Mouthwatering Middle Eastern styled wraps, shawarmas and platters
Restaurant: Village Curry House / Open from 12:00pm - 11pm / Book your table on www.villagecurryhouse.co.uk
Where: 129 Nelson St, G5 8DZ
Type of cuisine: Serving homestyle Pakistani dishes such as biryanis, curries, burgers, mixed grills and desserts.
Restaurant: Sapporo Teppanyaki / Open from 12:00pm - 10:30pm / Book your table on www.Sapporoglasgow.co.uk
Where: 2-6 Ingram St, G1 1HA
Type of Cuisine: An open kitchen with sizzling grills and relaxed bar area for Japanese food.
Restaurant: Manjaro’s / Open from 12:00pm - 10pm / Book your table on www.manjaros.co.uk
Where: Springfield Quay, Paisley Rd, G5 8NP
Type of cuisine: Halal certified African and Caribbean flavours serving a variety of dishes like pastas, burgers and more.